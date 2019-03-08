'Dear loyal customers...' Another Kilkenny shop closes doors for last time

The unique retail offering of Kilkenny City has suffered yet another loss, conveyed by means of a note addressed to its loyal customers, pinned to a closed door.

Locals and curious tourists have all paused to read the message on the door of the Kilkenny Fish Centre on Friary Street. It expresses gratitude to loyal customers for not only their custom, but also the memories and the laughs over the years. A second note beneath that informs the public that fresh fish is available across the road in Kenna's Butchers.

"Dear loyal customers. Kilkenny Fish Centre has closed its doors for the last time," it reads.

"We greatly appreciate the laughs and jokes we had with you over the years. Thanks for your valued custom and all the memories."

The Fish Centre always offered an impressive range of fresh fish - and seafood, for a county with little coastline. Behind its counter was not only a wealth of knowledge and advice on how best to prepare a particular dish, but also a greeting, a story or a joke.

There was dismay two years ago with the closure of Mick Conroy’s fish, poultry and rabbit shop in Irishtown. The city lost a part of its fabric that day, and now it has lost another.