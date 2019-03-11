Danesfort land outside Kilkenny city leased for €400 an acre
Another successful auction by Joe Coogan
Auctioneer, Joe Coogan at the auction in Castlecomer on Friday
A parcel of 42 acres in Dundaryark, Danesfort, outside the city was auctioned for lease on Friday by Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan at the auction room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.
Bidding commenced at €300 with three active bidders participating. The lands went on the market at €340 and eventually rented for €400 per acre to a County Laois dairy farmer.
