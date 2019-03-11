Kilkenny County Council issued 65 fines for littering in January!

Data for the month of January showed that 65 fixed penalty fines were issued by Environment Enforcement Officers of Kilkenny County Council. These fines were issued for offences such as littering around bottle banks, discarding of cigarette butts from car windows, erection of unauthorised advertising signage and throwing litter on a public footpath.

Those who litter can incur a fixed penalty fine of €150 to be paid within 21 days or on average costs of €1400 if the case is taken to court.

Frank Stafford, Senior Engineer, advised that the Environment Section is keen to introduce new technology as a means of clamping down on littering. To date, CCTV footage has greatly helped the Environment Section to fine and prosecute those who have a complete disregard for our communities. The Environment Section has also invested in trail cameras and drone technology to increase detection rates of indiscriminate offenders.

Kilkenny County Council also wishes to draw the public's attention to the waste information portal www.mywaste.ie, Ireland’s official guide to managing your waste. Here you will find everything you need and want to know about managing your waste responsibly, efficiently and in the way that suits you. Browse this site for your local waste services; bottle banks, recycling facilities along with ways to help you prevent waste, reuse and upcycle. This new user friendly portal is an initiative of the Regional Waste Management Offices on behalf of the Department of Climate Action, Communications and the Environment.