Niamh Balkin wows the judges and is crowned the Castlecomer Rose

Niamh Balkin was crowned Castlecomer's first ever rose on Saturday night in Shortalls bar.

The judges, current Carlow Rose, Shauna Ray Lacey and Alan Grincell, International Rose Of Tralee Escort had a hard job choosing a winner from the eight fabulous roses.

Niamh was sponsored by the Discovery Park Castlecomer and impressed the judges with her candour and wit.

MC Michael Owens chatted with all the girls on stage in front of their family and friends. The room was beautifully decorated by Marion Fitzpatrick from Rocamare flowers.

Organiser Breda Heary was delighted with the success of the event. Money raised from the event will go to the boys national school.

The roses enjoyed a champagne reception in the Avalon house hotel, after which they paraded through Castlecomer in vintage cars along side their rose buds and mini escorts on Sunday.



