Met Éireann declares Storm Gareth and issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings

Met Éireann has declared Storm Gareth and issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings with 'damaging gusts' of wind expected this week.

Kilkenny is included in the all-Ireland yellow wind warning.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo as storm Gareth approaches, westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 75km/h with damaging gusts reaching 110 to 130km/h. There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.

WATCH: Click here to see Storm Gareth's path across Ireland and the UK

This warning kicks in from Tuesday, March 12 at 12:00 to Wednesday, March 13 at 09:00.

Storm Gareth has also brought a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick with heavy rain followed by 'squally showers' will lead to the risk of rainfall accumulations of around 25mm.

This warning is valid from Monday, March 11, at 18:00 to Tuesday, March 12 at 06:00.

A third Storm Gareth warning covers all of Ireland. This Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland will bring westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km. There is a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts.

This is valid from Tuesday, March 12 from 12:00 to Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00.

The UK Met Office has said Storm Gareth has been named by Met Eireann.

#StormGareth has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/sdpxvNNWy1 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2019