Cut and Grow starts tomorrow in Kilkenny - Get your hair done and improve your mental health

Everyone loves a good trim or a style and a chat with their barber or hairdresser.

A new initiative combining hairdessing and mental health starts tomorrow in Kilkenny and you can take part.

Cut and GROW will raise awareness of GROW in Kilkenny and will highlight the importance of positive mental well-being.

Hairdressers, barbers and their clients are being encouraged to open up about mental health.

“We want to encourage people from all walks of life to talk about their mental wellbeing, to reach out to others and to be aware of the supports that are available,” Kate Slater of GROW, Kilkenny said.

“People chat naturally to their hairdressers and barbers.

“Going to a salon is a social experience and people often talk about many subjects, including their daily lives and struggles.

“As a result, they are an ideal setting to show what GROW has to offer in terms of helping people who may be experiencing mental health difficulties or to inform people of the mental health supports that are available to someone that they know, be it a friend, colleague, family member or loved one,”.

Getting involved is simple. The hairdressers are going to wear the t/shirts for the week while cutting their clients hair.

Hopefully people will ask questions about what it is all about and also make a donation into the GROW bucket.

The main object of the event is to raise awareness about mental health issues and that GROW is there to help

GROW's mission is to nurture mental health, personal growth, prevention and full recovery from all kinds of mental illness.

GROW is Ireland’s largest community-based mental health organisation and has been helping people on the road to mental health recovery for almost 50 years.

It has its origins in Australia and commenced in Ireland in 1969.

The Salons taking part in Kilkenny are: Kieran O’Gorman, the Butter Slip; Hair by Nigel & Co, Kieran Street; Rustiq, Smithland Centre and Studio One Barber Shop, Loughboy.

If you would like to participate, call Kate on 056-7761624 or email KateSlater@grow.ie

GROW has a long history of Promoting Positive Mental Health and Recovery in communities nationwide. GROW holds 120 peer-support groups across Ireland each week.

GROW groups follow a practical, 12-step programme and provide mutual help and support to anyone experiencing mental health difficulties or struggling with their mental wellbeing. Meetings are free and confidential.

The focus is ongoing peer-support, mutual encouragement and understanding; people supporting others on the journey to mental health recovery.

GROW is also about breaking social isolation, fostering social connectedness, outreach and friendship.

GROW’s slogan is “You alone can do it, but you can’t do it on your own”.