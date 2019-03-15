13% of pet owners said they would dye their dog green for St Patrick's Day!

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

A recent survey of pet owners reveals that 13% of them would dye their dog green for St Patrick's Day (with a dog friendly dye)

 

66% of them said they were going to their local parade

Of those people 45% said they would be taking their dog with them

And 36% of people plan to dress their dogs up this St Patricks Day

 

And the most popular dog costume was a green bow tie and shamrock themed accessories