13% of pet owners said they would dye their dog green for St Patrick's Day!

A recent survey of pet owners reveals that 13% of them would dye their dog green for St Patrick's Day (with a dog friendly dye)
66% of them said they were going to their local parade
Of those people 45% said they would be taking their dog with them
And 36% of people plan to dress their dogs up this St Patricks Day
And the most popular dog costume was a green bow tie and shamrock themed accessories
