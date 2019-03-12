Kilmanagh place to be on Bank Holiday Monday for 5km and 10km runs

Will you be having a sneaky pint during Lent? Then now is the time to repent! Join a run up The Paircin, Kilmanagh and the slate will surely be swept clean. If you’re a saint and not a sinner the five km fun run or one mile dash will prove you’re a winner and have you home in time for dinner. On Bank holiday Monday come join in the fun and take on our 5km or 10km run. Enjoy the views above Kilmanagh and think of the waiting medal or banana.

Although the emphasis is on fun, welcoming families with children for the 5km and one mile dash in support of St. Aidan’s National School. The adult 10km is sponsored by Ballykeefe Distillery and Village Veterinary Clinic.

A morning of fun is promised with spot prizes for the children, results of the art competition with St. Aidan’s National School children will be disclosed and a raffle, followed by refreshments will be looked after by St. Aidan’s National School Parents Association.

Registration is from 9 to 10.30am and the race starts at 11am. Prizes for first and second lady and gent home or you can register now on www.njuko.net/graigueballycallan.ie