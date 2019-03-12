Free gardening talks at Kilkenny Castle

This year the Free Gardening Talks in Kilkenny Castle will be held as part of a celebration of 50 years of the castle in the care of the OPW. As usual, there will be a range of speakers, covering a variety of topics.

The Tuesday evening talks start on March 26 and run until May 7. The talks are, as always, free, although only open to ticket holders. Doors open for ticket collection at 7.30pm each Tuesday.

Neil Porteus, curator of the famed Mount Stewart garden will kick off the series, with the fascinating story of the famous Co. Down garden.

Seamus O’ Brien, renowned plant hunter and curator of the National Botanic Gardens at Kilmacurragh in Wicklow, will talk about his latest book ‘In the Footsteps of Joseph Dalton Hooker: - A Sikkim Adventure’.

Artist and gardener, TJ Maher will bring us through a year in his beautiful, small country garden ‘Patthana’, in County Wicklow. Organic expert, Klaus Laitenberger will share the secrets of great vegetable growing. Klaus was and continues to be one of the greatest champions of sustainable, responsible and organic growing in Ireland.

Highly regarded gardeners, Assumpta Broomfield and Paul Cutler will present a double-handed celebration of the work of plantswoman and creator of Altamont gardens in Carlow, Corona North.

Colm Mangan, Head Gardener at Kilkenny Castle will finish the season with another of his popular, practical and informative workshops on the subject of ‘The Trees of Kilkenny Castle.’