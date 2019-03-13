Water will be off in part of Kilkenny City this evening until Thursday morning

Water supply will be off in the Dean Street and Irishtown area of Kilkenny City from 8pm this evening (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow (Thursday), as water mains replacement works take place.

Low water pressure is expected in the Parliament Street area also as the leakage reduction work takes place.

The replacement of the water mains and service connections will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water that is lost and wasted. The works will deliver savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.