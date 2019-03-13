Marco Zinanni appointed director of sales and marketing at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny

Marco Zinanni has been appointed as Director of Sales and Marketing of Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny. Originally from South Africa, Marco holds a Bachelor of Consumer Science and Hospitality administration from the University of South Africa.

He has extensive experience in hospitality and marketing. Boasting fluency in three languages, Marco brings a wealth of international knowledge to Lyrath Estate.

Marco began his career in London where he worked for the 5-star Baglioni Hotel for two years before progressing to the Morgan’s Hotel Group.

In 2008 Marco returned to South Africa where he spent the next nine years working for well-known brands such as the Radisson and Marriott Hotel Group. Marco now leads a team of five which includes sales, marketing and meeting and events executives.

Lyrath Estate is a 139-bedroom hotel, spa and convention centre set amid 170 acres of mature parkland just 1.2 kilometres from the medieval city of Kilkenny. The property offers all of the charm of an old world, country estate combined with the very best in contemporary facilities and luxuries. The hotel itself has been built around an elegant 17th century house which has been returned to its former glory through sympathetic preservation and now features lots of the original features and furniture. The drama of the old house and the clean, contemporary design of the new hotel are blended seamlessly. The estate was recently purchased, and a €5 million renovation programme was completed in the summer of 2018.

Facilities include a 17-metre swimming pool, gym, sauna, jacuzzi and fitness centre. The Oasis Spa incorporates several treatment rooms, offering face and body treatments for both men and women. The thermal suite in the spa includes several heating and cooling experiences including a stunning outdoor hydro therapy pool which looks out on to the mature, private gardens.

There are several dining outlets on the estate including The Yew Restaurant which serves Mediterranean and classical cuisine with a modern twist, The Grill and Tupper’s Bar, a traditional pub. The conservatory also serves light lunches and morning and afternoon teas and enjoys wonderful views onto ‘Lady Charlotte’s Garden’, the beautiful old rose garden, created by a previous owner who lived in the original house.

The property has a large conference centre and can cater for large conferences and events in the purpose-built Convention Centre, ‘The Kilkenny Convention Centre, which is capable of seating up to 1,500 people and has all of the very latest in technological and conferencing equipment.

The original house at Lyrath Estate is considered to be the most important surviving country house of John McCurdy and was reconstructed by Sir Charles Wheeler- Cuffe to appease his prospective father in law, Lord Stuart de Decies who felt that it was not grand enough for his daughter, Pauline and would not permit her to marry Wheeler Cuffe until the house was deemed impressive enough. To that effect the house was reconstructed, and Sir Charles went on to marry Pauline. However, the story goes that the reconstruction put the unfortunate Sir Charles into terrible debt and his wife in fact never got over an earlier love affair with a Scottish railway engineer.

The original house has since been sympathetically restored to its former glory and all rooms preserve their original wallpaper. The house is also home to one of the most impressive collections of Irish art. Old world charm sits in perfect harmony with the contemporary new wing and the link with the old and new is both stylish and tasteful.

Attention to detail is also key throughout the estate, from great service, indulgent pampering treats, first class meeting and events, spa, exciting on-site outdoor pursuits and activities to sumptuous food and wine.