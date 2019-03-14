New Kilkenny Carlow ETB chief appointed

Eileen Curtis has been formally appointed as the new chief executive of Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB).

At a recent ETB meeting, Chairman of KCETB Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere extended the congratulations of board members to Ms Curtis, and wished her well in her new role. Other members echoed these sentiments.

A native of Kilkenny, Eileen lives with her family in Clara and has worked with the ETB for many years, bringing extensive experience in senior roles in schools and in the further education area to the role. She has served as Director of Schools and as Education Officer, as well acting CEO of the former County Kilkenny VEC for some time.

At the meeting, Ms Curtis outlined her commitment to working with the board and the executive to provide the best quality education and training opportunities through the ETB for the students and learners in Kilkenny and Carlow. She detailed a number of immediate priorities for the ETB including the completion of the Carlow campus, the advancement of the new school campus in Kilkenny, as well as the development of the training campus in Purcellsinch.

She emphasised the critical role of the ETB in taking a lead role in supporting the work of local ETB schools and in continuing to expand further education and training services to meet the new and changing needs of students in Kilkenny and Carlow.

She also spoke of the importance of the expanding role of the ETB in the context of new developmental projects which will not only enhance current services but also broaden the scope of services which the ETB provides into the future.