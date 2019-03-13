Garda appeal for dashcom footage on John Street assault

Gardaí in Kilkenny are renewing their appeal for information regarding an assault that occurred on John Street last month.

The assault in which a taxi driver was set upon by a number of persons, and as a result, received serious injuries, occurred at midnight on  February 5. Gardaí are specifically looking to talk with anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have passed by the incident with dash cam footage in their car.

Kilkenny gardaí can be contacted on 0567775000 or  alternatively contact the Garda Confidential Telephone Number 1800666111