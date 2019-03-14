Male arrested following drug seizure in Rosbercon
File pic
Drugs with an estimated street value of €2,000 were seized during a planned raid on a premises in Rosbercon on Tuesday night.
The substances, which are believed to be cannabis and ecstasy have been sent to the National Laboratory for analysis.
One male was arrested and detained at Thomastown Garda Station. He was subsequently released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.
