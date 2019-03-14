Allens of Kilkenny launch half price bakeware sale

Allens on High Street in Kilkenny have just launched their half price bakeware sale.

Pictured above is a bowl from the Denby collection.

All the top brands including Prestige, Cake, Boss, Stellar, Denby and Tala among many others is for sale. Below is a frying pan from Prestige.

The sale also includes baking tools and accessories.

Allens of Kilkenny was established in 1948 by Mary and Patrick Allen. The famil, now in its third generation opened the Carlow store in 1980 followed by the Athlone store in 2004 and Limerick Gift in 2011. Their latest store in Limerick city centre opened in 2016 and concentrates on bedding, lighting and interiors.

