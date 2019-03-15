Kilkenny Crystal bowl of shamrock presented to President Trump by Taoiseach

Kilkenny people can be proud this week as a local craft took centre stage in an international event - the traditional bowl of shamrock that was presented by the Taoiseach to the US President was made in Kilkenny.

It was Kilkenny man James Hoban from just outside the town of Callan who designed the iconic White House.



This year's shamrock presentation to President Donal Trump was unique as Leo Varadkar chose Kilkenny Crystal who are based in Callan to design and produce the Crystal Bowl.



Kilkenny Crystal, a family business founded by Paddy Clancy, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business and is a leader in original crystal design.



The footed bowl in which the shamrock was presented to the US President is in the Avonree Pattern, a design from the studio's early days, has delicate and very detailed leaves above a layer of deeply carved diamonds.

Below: The bowl being made at Kilkenny Crystal