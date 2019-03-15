Filling station targeted by criminal gang in Freshford

Gardaí are attending the scene of a burglary at a business premises in Freshford this morning.

The filling station in the village was targeted by criminals in the early hours of the morning when entry was gained by forcing open a door at the rear of the premises. The alarm was activated at approximately 2pm.

The garage was extensively damaged and a quantity of goods stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the Freshford area can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.