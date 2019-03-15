Hundreds of Kilkenny youngsters strike over climate change

The youth of Kilkenny sent a strong message to the Government this lunchtime when hundreds protested at the Thosel over climate change.

"Climate change is affecting out future, what will we do in 12 years time when the damage is done. There is no planet B out there," said Laura Breen, a transtition year student at Presentation Secondary School.

There was a defiance in the air as the teenagers make their voices heard but there was also real fear among them for what their futures may hold.

"We are in school studying for a future that we probably won't have," added Candice Keating of Presentation Secondary School.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party also addressed the crowd.

"We need system change and not climate change," he said and urged people to lobby candidates on the issue in the upcoming local elections.

The protest is part of the wider Fridays for Future global movement by teenagers across the world started by 16-year old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who has now been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.