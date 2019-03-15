Minute's silence for Christchurch at Kilkenny city council meeting

A minute's silence was observed at the beginning of today's meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District for the victims of the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

As the meeting got under way, Councillor Malcolm Noonan proposed the minute's silence, and it was agreed by all.

Forty-nine people have died and 48 people are injured after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the Christchurch area. A number of arrests have since been made.