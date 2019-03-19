Glanbia CountryLife shortlisted in Irish Loyalty Awards 2019

Glanbia CountryLife’s Loyalty Scheme has been shortlisted in two categories in the Irish Loyalty Awards 2019.



CountryLife are finalists in the ‘Best Retail (non-food) Loyalty Programme of the Year’ and ‘Best Customer Experience’. But they need the public vote for Best Overall Loyalty Programme.



To vote go to irishloyaltyawards.ie/vote/ and select the ‘Glanbia CountryLife’ logo and click the ‘vote’ button. No registration is needed.

In Kilkenny, CountryLife has centres in Ballyhale and Castlecomer.



The voting closing date is this Thursday, March 21. Among CountryLife’s competitors are Brown Thomas and Applegreen.

Getting shortlisted is a huge honour, CountryLife’s Marketing Manager, James Byrne, said “This is a great achievement and a reflection of all the hard work everyone in our CountryLife branches has put into getting our customers signed up as members and explaining the merits of its rewards.”