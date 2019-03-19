Kilkenny and Bagenalstown credit unions officially joined forces

Last week, St Canice’s and Bagenalstown Credit Unions officially joined forces in the spirit of co-operation to create a stronger credit union.

As a result members from Bagenalstown will now have access to the greater range of services that St Canice’s Credit Union has to offer including the provision of online facilities, low cost loans, electronic payments, competitive dividends, rebates and extended opening hours as well as greater financial strength and stability.

With 11 branch locations, members from both credit unions will also enjoy the added convenience of being able to do business in any of the St Canice’s branches located at High Street and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny city, in addition to the branches in Ballyragget, Graignamanagh, Callan, Dunnamaggin, Ballingarry, Durrow, Rathdowney, Mountrath offices and now also, Market Square, Bagenalstown.

Members of Bagenalstown Credit Union can rest assured that their local office will remain open and fully operational and members can continue to carry out their business as usual, with enhanced lending and financial services.

Speaking about the merger, CEO of St Canice’s Credit Union Claire Lawton said the combination was an extremely positive move for members of both Credit Unions.

“Our service strengths make this combination a natural fit as both of our credit unions are dedicated to delivering the very best service to members.

“We look forward to meeting and working with our new Bagenalstown members in the months and years to come and we wish them a very warm welcome to St. Canice’s Credit Union,”she said.

St. Canice’s Credit Union is by far Ireland’s largest community credit union with more than 60,000 members and over €400 million in assets.

To save or borrow with the Credit Union, you must be a member. However joining is easy and you’ll be in good company with millions of others who have already recognised the benefits of Credit Union membership in Ireland.

For more information on becoming a member, just drop in to your nearest St. Canice’s Credit Union office or visit the website, www.stcanicescu.ie