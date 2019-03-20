17 public car charging points now operational in Kilkenny – Minister Phelan

The transition to Electric vehicles (EVs) is being made easier thanks to a range of Government supports, according to Fine Gael Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD.

“For a country of our size, we have one of the more comprehensive charge point networks currently in place across Europe. The latest data for Kilkenny shows we have 14 standard charge points and three fast chargers.

“The majority of the existing network of publicly accessible charge points was rolled out by the ESB through its eCars programme. A real-time map showing the charge points, including the status and availability of the charge points, is available on the ESB's website at www.esb.ie/ecars. The management of these charge points is an operational matter for the ESB.

“An electric vehicle home charger grant was introduced in early 2018 to assist homeowners install an electric vehicle charge point on their property. This scheme will provide a grant up to the value of €600 towards the purchase and installation of a home charger unit. The scheme is administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

“This Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, in conjunction with the SEAI, is currently working on how best to support the provision of greater levels of on-street public charging.

“In May 2017, the Government approved and published the National Policy Framework on Alternative Fuels Infrastructure for Transport in Ireland 2017 to 2030. This policy framework sets an ambitious target that by 2030 all new cars and vans sold in Ireland will be zero emissions (or zero emissions capable).

“Electric vehicles offer an increasingly realistic solution to the challenge of reducing the transport sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy in transport and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

“SEAI is also offering grants of up to €5,000 for a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) purchased and registered in Ireland,” Minister Phelan concluded.