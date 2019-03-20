Data reveals that 22,000 commuters leave Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford every day for Dublin

Vodafone Ireland has today released data that shows 22,200 people commute to Dublin from Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford each day at the launch of three new SIRO-powered Gigabit hubs in the South East.

Using insights gained from the combined Vodafone network performance data and CSO population data analytics, the information provides a clear understanding of the commuter trends along the M7, M9 and M11 and the sheer scale of people commuting to Dublin.

New Work Junction hubs in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford are the latest to receive free SIRO powered fibre Gigabit connectivity, provided by Vodafone and offered to 13 co-working hubs across the country. By providing high-speed connectivity to hubs in regional towns, the initiative supports local businesses and workers who want to work remotely.

Since the launch of the Kilkenny hub in 2015, New Work Junction – a group of co-working centres – has expanded its operations to include Carlow, officially opened today at a special event with Treasa Doran,Vodafone Ireland, Ronan Whelan, SIRO, Vanessa Tierney, Abodoo, Tracy Keogh, Grow Remote and two remote workers speaking.

Launched in 2017, the Vodafone/ SIRO Gigabit Hub Initiative was designed to spark a digital transformation in 15 towns across Ireland and encourage job creation and economic growth. SIRO’s 100% fibre-optic Gigabit connectivity, which is three times as powerful as the best service in Dublin and 10 times more powerful than the fastest average internet speed in Ireland, gives businesses in the three hubs world-class broadband connectivity.

Speaking at the event, Head of Commercial at Vodafone Business Ireland Treasa Doran, said: “We are delighted to provide free Gigabit connectivity to three more co-working hubs and see the expansion of our initiative to 13. This initiative is allowing people to work smarter, have a better work/life balance and pursue careers in towns and villages across Ireland. Through our commitment to improve rural connectivity by bringing high-speed broadband to hubs such as New Work Junction, we can try reverse commuting and urban migration trends and help increase productivity by allowing people to work closer to home and spend less time on the road”.

Ronan Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer of SIRO added: “By delivering Gigabit connectivity to these three hubs, we have made remote working a real option for 350 people. This highlights the real difference that 100% fibre-optic broadband can make to people’s lives by saving commuters from sitting in traffic. The rise in hubs like New Work Junction clearly illustrates the huge demand in regional towns for connectivity and thanks to our network Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford have the same level of world-class broadband as leading international hubs like Hong Kong and Tokyo. It forms part of our rollout in the South East, with Gigabit connectivity available to over 23,000 premises in the region to date.