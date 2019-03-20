New fund to improve homes of older people and people with a disability living in Kilkenny

Independent Councillor Breda Gardner has welcomed exchequer funding for Housing Adaptations Grants for Older People and People with a Disability living in Kilkenny

She said the increased funding supports home adaptations for older people, people with a disability was very welcome news and something that he had long been campaigning for.

Councillor Gardner said: “This funding stream will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

Announcing the allocations, Minister Damian English said “I am pleased to be in a position to increase the funding for this important scheme by some 8% in 2019’’.

Note: Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household. The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

The grants also create employment opportunities for builders and local businesses and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible.