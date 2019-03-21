Top marks for Castlecomer Community School

Castlecomer Community School received a further endorsement of its place as a leader in education in a recent Department of Education Whole School Inspection report.

In an exceptional report, the school gained top grade in four out of the five areas reported on and the second best grade in the fifth. In Leaving Cert terminology, it would be the equivalent of getting four H1 and one H2 grade out of five subjects.

The ‘Quality Continuum’ for the inspections are graded Very Good Progress/Good Progress/Partial Progress/No Progress, and in that order. Castlecomer Community School received a ‘Very Good Progress’ grade in for of the five areas assessed and a ‘Good Progress’ grade in the other area. It is very rare for a school to get such ratings across the board.

Some comments from this highly commendatory report included that, “Highly effective teaching and learning was observed” in the classrooms. The reports states that, “active methodologies are used throughout, including think, pair, share activities, group work, note making and graphic organisers. Teachers tell students how they can improve”.

In a report that was full of praise for the teaching staff of the Community School, it noted: “Teachers have embraced planning for the new junior cycle specifications” and that “the culture of ongoing school improvement has been well embedded into teachers work and engagement with professional development and practice.

Delight

Principal of Castlecomer Community School Seamus O’Connor has expressed his delight at the evaluation.

“I am delighted with this report, it is a testament to the great work being carried on in our school by both teachers and students,” he said.

“The real proof of the pudding is in the eating, we are consistently getting 85% of our Leaving Cert students on to Third Level Degree courses over the last number of years as well as very good apprenticeships, PLC courses and work placements for those who do not wish to go that route.”

The full report can be accessed on the Department of Education and Science website.