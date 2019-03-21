Ballykeeffe amphitheatre Kilkenny announces headline acts for 2019

Ballykeeffe amphitheatre has announced an incredible line-up for 2019. It marks the return home to his native Kilkenny for soprano Ronan Tynan who recently played at former US president's George Bush snr's funeral.

For many The Villagers appearance at the incredible outdoor venue will be the highlight of the summer programme and they are on stage July 20.

Other concerts at Ballykeeffe include; Aslan, Finbar Furey, Chasing Abbey, the Stunning and Altan.

It includes theatre too with Chapterhouse returning with the wonderful, Mid Summers Nights Dream.