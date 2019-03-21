Kilkenny All-Star hurler announces engagement

Limerick woman announces engagement to Kilkenny All-Star

Hurling star TJ Reid with fiance Niamh de Brun PICTURE: INSTAGRAM/niamhdebrun

Kilkenny All-Star hurler TJ Reid has announced his engagement to former Miss Ireland contender Niamh de Brun this week. 

Taking to Instagram, Niamh posted a picture of the well-known couple sharing a glass of bubbly, saying: “I said yes”. 

Sharing the same image on Instagram, TJ said: “Let the celebrations continue. Cheers to my wife to be”. 

View this post on Instagram

I said yes @tjreid12 ❤️

A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on

Niamh was crowned Miss Kilkenny in 2017, and represented the Cats at the Miss Ireland competition that year. 

TJ Reid, considered hurling royalty, is a three-time All-Star hurler, has won seven All-Ireland senior hurling title with Kilkenny, and has four All-Ireland club medals with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks. 

View this post on Instagram

Champagne for breakfast Still in shock #Happy #Engaged

A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on

TJ was also hurler of the year in 2015. 

This Thursday morning, Niamh took to Instagram and said: “Champagne for breakfast. Still in shock.”