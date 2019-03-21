Kilkenny All-Star hurler announces engagement

Kilkenny All-Star hurler TJ Reid has announced his engagement to former Miss Ireland contender Niamh de Brun this week.

Taking to Instagram, Niamh posted a picture of the well-known couple sharing a glass of bubbly, saying: “I said yes”.

Sharing the same image on Instagram, TJ said: “Let the celebrations continue. Cheers to my wife to be”.

View this post on Instagram I said yes @tjreid12 ❤️ A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on Mar 20, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT

Niamh was crowned Miss Kilkenny in 2017, and represented the Cats at the Miss Ireland competition that year.

TJ Reid, considered hurling royalty, is a three-time All-Star hurler, has won seven All-Ireland senior hurling title with Kilkenny, and has four All-Ireland club medals with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks.

View this post on Instagram Champagne for breakfast Still in shock #Happy #Engaged A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on Mar 21, 2019 at 12:34am PDT

TJ was also hurler of the year in 2015.

This Thursday morning, Niamh took to Instagram and said: “Champagne for breakfast. Still in shock.”