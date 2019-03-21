Open invitation by Kilkenny Islamic community

In the wake of the terrorism attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, the leader of the local Islamic group is inviting the wider Kilkenny community to an event this Saturday.

“What happened in New Zealand has impacted us terribly as a community and we are in a state of worry. We are thankful for the many people in Kilkenny who have contacted us in recent days to offer support.

“What is most important is that people of different cultures can co-exist peacefully and show respect for each others cultures. We do not want people to judge us but to understand us and our culture.

“The Kilkenny Islamic Cultural Centre will be organising the cultural exhibition where they will showcase many artefacts of Islam and Islamic literature and share their beliefs and culture. We will also give people a chance to answer questions or misconceptions that people have against our faith. We believe that we can co-exist and live peacefully and harmoniously. Hate and Islamophobia is on the rise and we condemn it to the maximum,” said Ebrahim Ndure.

The event takes place at the Rivercourt Hotel on Saturday from noon to 5pm. All are welcome.