A 3-storey aparthotel, for short term holiday let planned for Kilkenny

Menesiah Limited has applied to Kilkenny County Council to build a 3-storey aparthotel at Area
1, Hebron Industrial Estate, Leggettsrath West, Kilkenny

For short term holiday letting, they will consist of 15, 2-bedroom hotel apartments, a one-bedroom hotel studio suite,
reception, all ancillary facilities, retaining wall, and all associated works and ancillary site works.