BREAKING - Replacing cast iron water mains on James’s Street, Kilkenny begins Monday

Works to decommission problematic cast iron water mains will commence on James’s Street, Kilkenny on Monday and will run until May 2019.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, will replace over 140m of old, damaged pipes in the area with modern, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

This work is a part of Irish Water’s €500 million investment between 2017-2021 which will reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the public water network. Irish water is replacing these pipes to reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

Most of the water mains network in Kilkenny City is extremely dated. As they get older, cast iron pipes can become severely corroded and have a high level of leakage as well as being subject to frequent bursts. At the moment, it is estimated that almost half of treated drinking water in Ireland is lost to leakage.

The new water mains to be installed as part of this project will be larger diameter than the old mains and are designed to allow increased water supply to the city centre area. The project will improve water quality by replacing existing old cast iron and lead from the public water network with new modern pipes to reduce the risk of contamination. It will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. These works will deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. These works to improve availability of water supply to the city centre area are a continuation of the works already completed on Patrick’s Street in 2018 and currently underway in Dean Street. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Coffey Northumbrian Ltd.

Speaking about the works, Mark O’Duffy, Network Programme Lead for Irish Water said,

“We would like to thank the local community and local businesses for their patience and understanding while these essential works take place. These works will benefit homes and businesses in Kilkenny city and will ensure the future safety and secure supply of water for the area. We would also like to thank Kilkenny County Council and our contracting partners Coffey Northumbrian Ltd (CNL) for their support and collaboration on this project. ”The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Where water mains are being constructed traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

We would like to thank local residents and businesses in particular for their ongoing cooperation as we work together to deliver these improvements for Kilkenny

Irish Water will continue to work with the community to minimise disruption. Customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any further questions about the project