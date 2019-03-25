Spring sunshine is here
Settled weather with good sunny spells for the week ahead in Kilkenny
Spring has sprung in Kilkenny
Good dry weather for week in Kilken
Good news this week for Kilkenny, it will be dry with some warm sunshine especially at mid-week.
"Monday will start bright but cloud will build during the day," according to Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com
A mixture of cloud and sunshine then for Tuesday and temperatures will be a little warmer. Wednesday and Thursday will be fine, warm sunny days as high pressure takes up residence over the country. With the clear skies there will be a little first thing in the morning. More cloud will arrive for Friday but still holding dry. After a cloudy start on Saturday the sun will poke through later in the day. This will be followed by a fair day for Sunday. Outlook for next week is for the high pressure to sink south allowing in some rain belts but amounts expected to be small.
