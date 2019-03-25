Settled weather with good sunny spells for the week ahead in Kilkenny

Good news this week for Kilkenny, it will be dry with some warm sunshine especially at mid-week.

"Monday will start bright but cloud will build during the day," according to Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com

A mixture of cloud and sunshine then for Tuesday and temperatures will be a little warmer. Wednesday and Thursday will be fine, warm sunny days as high pressure takes up residence over the country. With the clear skies there will be a little first thing in the morning. More cloud will arrive for Friday but still holding dry. After a cloudy start on Saturday the sun will poke through later in the day. This will be followed by a fair day for Sunday. Outlook for next week is for the high pressure to sink south allowing in some rain belts but amounts expected to be small.