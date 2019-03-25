Kilkenny ancestors serve in World War One? - Regimental association gathers in Clonmel next Saturday

Did your ancestors serve in World War One?

If so, and if he was from Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford or Wexford there is a strong chance he served with the Royal Irish Regiment as this was the County Regiment for these counties.

The Depot for the Regiment was in Victoria (later Kickham) Barracks in Clonmel and other barracks included Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford. The two monuments in Kickham barracks are in honour of men from the Regiment who died while serving with the Regiment.

The 18th Regiment of Foot Royal Irish Regiment Association was formed to remember and commemorate all who served with the Regiment. Based in Clonmel the Regimental Association will hold their Regimental Association day in the County Museum Clonmel on Saturday March 30 from 10am to 4pm.

As well as an opportunity to raise awareness about the Association, this day will also allow all those whose ancestors served with the Regiment to remember them. It will also educate through having exhibitions, artefacts and militaria displays of the type of equipment used by the men of the Regiment.

A key attraction will be the Irish Great War Society Living History group. More than just re-enactors, this group bring to life what it was like for the men who served in a respectful and realistic way.

Another key attraction will be the availability of researchers on the day that will most likely be able to give basic information on your ancestor’s history in the Regiment.

This will be a great day out for all the family and, even better, entry is free.

So all roads lead to the County Museum in Clonmel on Saturday 30th March from 10an to 4pm.

The Regiment was the oldest Irish Regiment on the British Army Establishment list having been in existence (under various titles) from 1684 to disbandment in 1922 on the formation of the Irish Free State.

It served with distinction wherever the British Army was based, from Flanders and France in the 17th century through America in the War of Independence, Malta, Gibraltar, India, and South Africa to name a few.

During World War One, as well as the two regular battalions, the Regiment raised another seven battalions and served with honour throughout all theatres of that terrible war. While exact figures are hard to come by, nearly twenty three thousand men served with the Regiment from 1914 to 1918.Of this number, approximately 2800 were killed or died as a result of wounds or sickness. In County Tipperary alone, of over 900 total casualties, over 300 men died while serving with the Regiment. In County Kilkenny, the figure is slightly lower at 234.