Kilkenny student presented with UL President's Award

A Kilkenny student has been honoured by the President of the University of Limerick.

Dylan King, from Knocktopher, is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Computing Technologies at UL.

He has just been awarded one of this year's UL President's Access Scholars Awards. This is the 8th year of the UL President's Access Scholars Awards which has seen 38 Scholarships awarded to date.

The Access Scholars Awards were first launched in 2011 under the President’s patronage to acknowledge the highest standards of academic achievement and to inspire all students to continue to strive for excellence.

Above: Dylan King, from Knocktopher, with his brother Aaron, parents Majella and John King and Louise Madden at UL President's Access Scholars Awards Ceremony which took place at Plassey House, University of Limerick.





Dylan is pictured below with Dr Des Fitzgerald, President of UL, at UL President's Access Scholars Awards Ceremony which took place at Plassey House, University of Limerick.

Pics: Don Moloney





