Horse equipment stolen as yards and stables targeted in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of incidents in recent days where equipment and tools were stolen from farmyards and stables at a number of locations around the county.

A quantity of tools, including a powerwasher and a number of tools were stolen from a yard sometime between 10pm on Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Castleinch on the Callan Road. A nearby property was also targeted at Castleinch during the same time period and €1,500 worth of horse equipment including animal medicine, collars, a rug and horsefeed was stolen.

Meanwhile between 7pm on Friday night and 9am on Saturday morning a stables was hit at a rural location at Duninga, Gorebridge and horse collars and blankets were stolen.

Gardaí believe that transportation was necessary and are appealing to the public to come forward with any relevant information or if if they are approached with items for sale matching the above descriptions in suspicious circumstances.