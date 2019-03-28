The Limetree opens under new ownership as ’Comer continues to grow

The local landmark, the Limetree restaurant in Castlecomer, has recently opened and is doing a roaring trade.

It is one of a number of businesses to open in the town in recent months. Owners Evan and Anna Stewart are well known in the locality, having successfully run The Jarrow Cafe in Castlecomer Discovery Park for the past 11 years.

Evan is from Tennypark, Kilkenny and Anna from North Yorkshire in England. The couple met at university in Lancaster and ran a pub near Bristol for a number of years before moving to Ireland to start a family.

The premises has been refurbished with a new floor and counter by local cabinet maker Stephen Kerr and features a lovely display of pottery by local potter Rosemarie Durr.

The Limetree Restaurant is open from 9.15am until 5pm daily.