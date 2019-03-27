Kilkenny towns set to benefit from funding of up to €500,000 through major new Fáilte Ireland scheme

Fáilte Ireland will invest €15.5 million through the local authorities to boost the attractiveness and tourism appeal of up to 62 towns across the country. The Fáilte Ireland scheme is part of the National Tourism Development Authority’s work to drive a better regional spread of overseas and domestic visitors and spend.

Through the scheme1, every local authority in the country, including Kilkenny County Council, will be able to bid for funding of between €250,000 and €500,000 to develop up to two towns in their area which have the potential to become a ‘destination town’ for tourists.

With Fáilte Ireland research consistently showing that attractive towns and cities are key motivators for overseas holidaymakers coming to Ireland2, the new scheme will provide funding to Councils to enhance public spaces such as squares, streetscapes and markets in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience in key towns.

This could include spaces for food and craft markets, areas for town centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore a town’s local heritage.

The ‘destination towns’ will need to demonstrate their capacity and appeal to attract more international visitors to stay overnight - a key driver of spend. To be successful in their funding submissions, Councils will be expected to identify towns that have: At least one visitor attraction of scale that can drive tourism demand.



A range of things to see and do for two days - A town that hopes to attract overnight visitors needs to offer a variety of attractions, activities and entertainment options which can keep tourists engaged for more than 11 hours a day, including three hours in the evening.

A selection of accommodation – Towns will need accommodation stock of at least 300 beds to become a seasonal destination town (and 1,000 beds to operate as a year-round destination) or be a town that has the potential to grow its bedstock in the future.

A range of food offerings to meet the visitor needs including a range of options for light snacks, tea/coffee, lunch and dinner.