Kilkenny house through to final of RTE Home Of The Year

A stunning house in North Kilkenny is through to the final of RTE's Home Of The Year competition.

Jane Willoughby's home in Castlecomer beat stiff opposition to come out on top against a number of other residences highlighted on RTE 1 television last night.

Decorative artist Jane and her environmentalist husband, John were searching for a home that had a traditional Victorian walled garden and something that was not a full restoration project. Then they found the Wandesforde estate house just outside Castlecomer.

Jane wanted something that she could work on to reflect her aesthetic as an artist and so, rather than restoring the home, she decided to add her own touches after buying it two years ago. She did this by collecting and buying items of furniture that were then held in storage while they waited for the sale of the house to go through.

Jane was aiming for an eclectic scheme with modern pieces that would fit in a period setting with older mahogany furniture. The interior has a calm and elegant charm with soft heritage colours with her own original artworks on all of the walls. What makes the interior distinctive are the many decorative art panels which, naturally, were painted by the woman herself.