Elegant Georgian style Kells residence with paddocks

Garnaman, Kells is a remarkable state-of-the-art home in a highly sought after location, offering exceptional Georgian style features, and standing on 5.88 acres.

Located six miles from Kilkenny city, one mile from Kells and within four minutes drive to the M9 Motorway the property is in an idyllic countryside setting.

Constructed in 2007 to the highest standards, this 3,500 square foot Georgian style exquisite family residence leaves nothing to chance in relation to its specification, finish, aspect and design.

The house was architecturally designed to provide expansive light-filled living space yet is a practical family home with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside to the rear .

A Georgian fanlight over the entrance door leads to an attractive mosaic tiled porch area with double doors leading to the entrance hallway. This hallway with high quality timber flooring is dominated by a bespoke winding staircase to the first floor.

A series of doors from the main entrance hallway leads to the ground floor accommodation which looks onto the front and rear gardens respectively. The two perfectly symmetrical reception rooms to the front of the house enjoy classical high floor to ceiling heights, decorative coving and wooden sash windows and panelling so typically reminiscent of the Georgian era. Double sliding doors from the living room lead to an open plan dining/kitchen/sunroom area.

A door off the kitchen leads to a pantry with fitted presses and floor to ceiling height shelving.

The first floor contains four large double bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms and the other two served by a Jack & Jill style en-suite bathroom.

Outside there are paddocks, gardens, a vegetable garden and outbuildings offering plenty of potential uses.

The property is on the market with DNG Ella Dunphy and Warren McCreery Auctioneer.

The property has a guide price of €750,000 and the energy rating is B2.