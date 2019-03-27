Mill Road home in Inistioge in showhouse condition

3 Mill Road

Inistioge



Number Three Mill Road is a charming three bed semi-detached residence located only a stone’s throw away from the centre of Inistioge village.

The current owners have refurbished the property to a very high standard together with it’s highly functional design and layout. This property will appeal to a broad range of buyers looking for a quality family home or a holiday home in this highly sought after location.

The accommodation at ground level comprises; an entrance hall and a stunning open plan living/dining room and kitchen. The layout at first floor level comprises of: a landing area, two good-sized double bedrooms, a spacious single room and a family bathroom.

The property is well set back from Mill Road and accessed through an impressive entrance with stone piers. A long gravelled driveway is bordered on both sides by a neat lawn with a good selection of mature shrubs, trees and flowering plants.

The front garden is fully walled. There is extensive parking to the front and side of the property. A wide gated side entrance gives access to the rear of the property. The impressive and large rear garden is a strong selling point and allows potential to extend the property to the rear (subject to necessary planning permission).

The first section of the rear garden is laid mainly in lawn with a timber fence dividing it from a sloped paddock area. A raised concrete patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining with east and south aspect. A block built shed and an outside toilet are located to the side of the property.

Inistioge village is renowned for its stunning landscape, panoramic views, tranquil streets, the unique Woodstock House gardens and forest trials.

The village became an internationally known Irish village by its portrayal in the film Circle of Friends.

The guide price is €215,000 and the property is on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery. For more information contact John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery on 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.