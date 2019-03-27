City bus routes revealed, with work to start on Kilkenny's new bus stops

Engineering works will begin in a number of key locations around Kilkenny City at the end of April to facilitate the introduction of the new bus service.

The initial focus for the works will be at service terminus points: St Luke’s Hospital, Castlecomer Road, Purcellsinch, and Bohernatounish Road (business park). Designs for bus stops are currently being undertaken, and the work will continute through the summer and autumn.

The National Transport Authority has said the final stage of the service procurement has commenced, with a view to having the bus service finally up and running toward the end of the year. The buses are 10.2m midi buses with 32 seats including wheelchair space.

The service will consist of two buses per route operating as follows: Monday to Friday, 7am to 10.30pm operating on a half hourly basis; Saturday 8am to 10.30pm operating on a half hourly basis; and Sunday 12pm to 5pm operating on an hourly basis.