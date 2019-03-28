Barnstorms’ Adult Theatre Club's 10 week Introduction to theatre

Barnstorms’ Adult Theatre Club (ATC) is being re-launched in 2019 with a 10-week Introduction to Theatre.

The ATC, a two year course, was first introduced in 2007 in answer to many requests from adults in the region who wanted to know more about theatre and how to make a performance.

With a maximum of 20 members each year the alumni from successive groups (2007-2015) formed the Barn Owl Players which has become a vibrant local amateur theatre company that still creates its own unique blend of theatre and theatrical happenings from Tennessee Williams, to John B Keane and from one-act festivals to the ever-popular Christmas Crackers.

Poetry and song evenings in the Hole-in-the-Wall to full-length productions on the Watergate stage; they have an impressive history over a short time.

The club will act as an introduction to local adults who wish to explore, investigate and create theatre as a hobby.

With the support of Kilkenny’s professional theatre company, this is an opportunity to join a vibrant and dynamic programme of training and performances.

In the past, club members have experienced training in improvisation, basic acting and stagecraft to theatre directing and scriptwriting.

“The Adult Theatre Club is an ideal way of introducing anyone new to acting and theatre in a fun environment; as well as offering local actors a means of honing their skills,” Philip Hardy, Artistic Director at Barnstorm said.

“No experience is necessary just a keen interest, an open mind and a willingness to try new things” he added.

Booking is essential, as places are limited. To book your place, request an application form or for further details, please contact us on 056 7751266 or philip@barnstorm.ie