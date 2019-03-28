€75,000 for built heritage projects in Kilkenny – Minister Phelan

Rothe House, St Canice’s Cathedral and The Thatched House in Clogh in Kilkenny are all to be grant aided 2019 recipients of the Government’s Built Heritage Investment Fund & Historic Structures Fund, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan TD, has confirmed.

Rothe House gets €15,000; St Canice’s Cathedral has been grant aided €30,000 and the Thatched House in Clogh gets €30,000 – bringing the county total to €75,000.

Minister Phelan said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve got three projects over the line in Kilkenny. Heritage and history are critical elements in our tourism offering in Kilkenny. Protecting our built heritage has never been more important and I’m delighted that lobbying to Minister Josepha Madigan has paid off for all these projects.”