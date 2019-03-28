Kilkenny to have Civic Reception for Willie Mullins

Champion trainer Willie Mullins is to receive a Civic Reception from Kilkenny County Council.

At a council meeting on Monday afternoon, Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward proposed the reception for the local trainer’s “unprecedented success” in the field of horse racing. It was formally seconded by Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, who said Mr Mullins’ achievements were extraordinary.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Kilkenny Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere made a presentation to Gold Cup winning jockey Paul Townend at an event in Gowran on Monday evening.