Kilkenny Junior Entrepreneurs complete their projects

Fourteen primary schools in Kilkenny are busy completing their projects for the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

They are among more than 600 schools throughout the island of Ireland who have signed up for the programme co-founded by Tweak.com founder and entrepreneur CEO Jerry Kennelly.

The free nationwide programme gives children between the ages of 11 and 12 years of age, a real insight to the business world, by enabling them to convert their commercial ideas into real business opportunities, with management teams, sales, and the thrill of running a successful and profitable business.

The 14-week programme is led by Jerry Kennelly and supported by successful entrepreneurs across Ireland, including Sam McAuley, Frank Salmon (CMS Periperals), Peter Cosgrove, (ATA) and John Purdy (Ergo) among others.

The JEP programme is aligned with the primary school curriculum with JEP participants developing skills and confidence in presentation, drawing, technology, research, numeracy, problem solving, collaboration and brand awareness. A classroom and teacher kit is provided to schools free of charge.

It culminates in the JEP All Ireland Showcase event, now in its second year, at the RDS in Dublin taking place on May 20.

For more information, see juniorentrepreneur.ie.