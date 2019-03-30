Kilkenny road which fell into old mine has now re-opened

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says the road at Gurteen, Castlecomer is open again

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

ROADS

The road at Gurteen in Castlecomer has been re-opened

A North Kilkenny road which was partly closed since February has now re-opened, local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has confirmed.

Work has been completed on the road at Gurteen, Castlecomer, which was damaged when a large portion subsided into an old mine shaft last month.

Traffic was being diverted via the Yellow Road, Monteen Road and Upper Hill.