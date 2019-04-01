Top International Buyers Set Sights on Kilkenny ahead of Major Trade Fair

Tourism buyers from 22 countries visited Kilkenny city at the weekend. The influencers from key markets including key markets such as China, India, the Middle East, Great Britain, the US and Mainland Europe, embarked on several fact-finding tours across Ireland, ahead of attending Meitheal, Ireland’s largest tourism trade fair.

Meitheal is the longest established and most important trade event for the Irish tourism industry. Taking place on Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd April, it brings 300 international buyers and tour operators from across the globe into Ireland to meet with Irish tourism businesses including visitor attractions and tours, hotels and members of the hospitality industry.

These tailor-made fact finding tours play an important part of the ‘Meitheal’ experience, by providing the travelling buyers with an authentic flavour of what Ireland has to offer their clients. The tours are organised by Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland.

The tour of Kilkenny was designed to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East. Among the many places the group visited in Kilkenny were Kilkenny Castle, The Hole In The Wall, Shenanigans Walking Tour Kilkenny, Jerpoint Glass Studio and Malzard's Hurling Experience Kilkenny.

Speaking about the importance of these trips, Jenny DeSaulles, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East with Fáilte Ireland emphasised:

“With world-class scenery, hospitality, activities, attractions, culture, heritage and food, it is little wonder that tourists from every corner of the globe set their sights on Ireland. Driving growth in the regions through tourism is a key priority for us at Fáilte Ireland and through tailored trips, we can show top international buyers Ireland’s cultural riches and tourism offerings, which they can then sell on to their customers around the world. This will ensure Ireland and Kilkenny is on everybody’s map and itinerary for 2020 and beyond.”