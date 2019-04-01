'The windchill will make it feel Baltic,' Kilkenny weather to turn cold says local forecaster

"The windchill will make it feel Baltic," the weather is to turn very cold this week according to Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster, "Spring is about to become unsprung," he said.

There is a bitterly cold week ahead with temperatures well below normal from Tuesday as the windchill charts ranging from a low of -6C to high of only 1C or 2C in some areas. Those are windchill temps, while temps will range -2C to 6C.

Alan said: "Tuesday sees the winds go Northerly and a bitterly cold day across the country with strong winds meaning the windchill will make it feel baltic!

"A mixed day with sunny spells and heavy showers, some of those showers could be wintry on high ground!

"Tuesday night will be a mix of wintry showers and low temps with frost forming under any clear skies but a risk of icy conditions where wintry showers hit.

"Wednesday and Thursday will be bitterly cold also as strong Northerly winds persist with low windchill, a mix of sunny spells and showers. Risk of some wintry showers, especially on higher ground. Frost each night under any clear skies.

"At present it looks likely to remain cold on Friday with mix of sunny spells and showers.

"The weekend might be a little less cold but still below normal with showers and sunny spells."