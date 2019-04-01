Thomastown health projects won't be affected by Children's Hospital overspend, says HSE

Local TD Bobby Aylward has said the Government must deliver on its commitment that two promised hospital projects in Thomastown will not be affected by the overspend on the National Children’s Hospital.

The Fianna Fail TD has given a cautious welcome to confirmation that the plans for the Primary Care Centre in Ladywell, and the refurbishment, renovation and new building works at St Columba’s Hospital are not subject to delays because of the overspend. He had raised concerns about the projects via parliamentary question with the Minister for Health.

Regarding St Columba’s, the HSE's response said that Public Private Partnerships are not affected by the HSE Capital Plan, and as such it would not be impacted by the children’s hospital. It said a design team had been appointed, and a planning application is expected to be submitted later this year.

On the primary care centre, the HSE's response said the plan was unchanged, and the HSE project team had no indication it will be delayed. It projected the new centre would be built and operational for Q3 of 2020.

“I am very encouraged by the HSE’s reply but I remain cautious that the Government’s position may change, and I urge Ministers Harris and Donohoe to ensure that the necessary funding is ring-fenced, ready and available when required at the key points of the timeline so that these vital health projects can be completed without delay,” he said.

The local TD added that both the Minister for Health and the HSE’s National Director of Social Care previously assured him that €18.9 million had been earmarked for developing a new facility.

“The HSE have also projected that the Primary Care Centre in Ladywell will be built and operational for Q3 of 2020,” he said.

“It is so important to the people of Thomastown and the surrounding communities that these health projects are delivered in line with these commitments."

The Fianna Fail TD said there were many pressing health issues in the South East, most notably cardiac care.

"Tens of thousands of people took to the streets earlier this year to march for 24/7 cardiac services for Kilkenny and the South East. The South East is the only region in the country without 24/7 cardiac care facilities and people are very fearful that this overspend could keep us waiting even longer for these lifesaving services," he said.

"We are also awaiting the provision of funding, through the 2019 capital allocation, for an MRI machine for St. Luke’s Hospital. A local group, friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, has raised €250,000 locally in an effort to assist in the provision of this crucial piece of equipment and we need an iron clad guarantee that this will be delivered.

"None of these are ‘wish list’ requests – they are critical health care resources. Talk of postponing projects and trimming budgets to their detriment is unacceptable."