Garda drive targets young offenders in Kilkenny

Plain clothes gardaí on bicycles will target a group of youths who are engaging in criminal activity in Kilkenny city centre.

Superintendent Derek Hughes unveiled Operation Sweeper at the last meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

“There is a core group of juveniles who live on the outskirts of the city and travel in and before they engaged in nuisance and low level public order offences but this has escalated to assaults, robberies and thefts from vehicles. This group comes in by bicycle and they are very Garda aware so high visibility is working against us.

Hopefully a more covert, undercover approach will work .”

“Undercover gardaí can use speed on the bicycles to apprehend these young people in the act of committing the crime,” he said.

Two sergeants will work alongside and ten gardaí as bicycle riders on Operation Sweeper which is a new strategy due to start over the coming weeks.

“We are targeting a small number of people and each garda member will be given one target to manage and then going forward to prosecute and attend court.”

However Supt Hughes said that he hoped the outcome would be of a rehabilitative nature, as opposed to a punitive one.

“These young people if sent to prison will come out and most likely will continue to offend and this will only escalate and increase the problem as their behaviour will get worse,” he said adding that community-based outcomes would be envisaged in the intelligence-led Sweeper strategy.

Chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Fidelis Doherty praised the gardaí for their ‘proactive move’.

Cllr David Fitzgerald said that he had become aware of a group of teenagers in the city who are targeting other teenagers and intimidating them to hand over cash.

“They are cornering single or pairs of teenagers who are a little more vulnerable and they are being robbed in broad daylight in public carparks in the city.

“This is largely unreported because the young people who are victims are embarrassed.

“I want to commend the local gardaí for being so proactive and call on all parents to more vigilant with young people and also send the message out to young people that we are here to support you and not restrict you.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said he was aware that this was taking place while youngsters were queuing to buy tickets for organised underage balls and asked that gardaí be made available to monitor the situation and stamp out any criminal activity.