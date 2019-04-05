Young Kilkenny people get your skates on

The contract to design the city's long awaited skatepark has been put out to tender. The site has already been chosen in The Abbey Quarter and it also looks as if funding has been secured. A total of €200,000 is needed to build it and Fianna Fail Cllr Andrew McGuinness has been outlining where this is coming from: The Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership and the Urban Regeneration Fund.

It is expected the facility will be open by the end of this year or in early 2020.